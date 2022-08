Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appoints six senior observers ahead of 2024 polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the restructuring of the party organisation ahead of the 2024 elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appointed six leaders of the party as senior observers for 30 districts.

According to a release issued by the BJD, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has been appointed senior observer of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir, and Bargarh districts. Former MP Prasanna Acharya will be senior observer for Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik has been assigned Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati districts while former minister Debi Prasad Mishra will be in-charge of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Puri and Boudh districts.

Similarly, former minister Maheswar Mohanty has been appointed as senior observer for Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. Former minister Pratap Jena has been entrusted with Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal.

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the restructuring of the party organisation ahead of the 2024 elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appointed six leaders of the party as senior observers for 30 districts. According to a release issued by the BJD, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has been appointed senior observer of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir, and Bargarh districts. Former MP Prasanna Acharya will be senior observer for Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik has been assigned Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati districts while former minister Debi Prasad Mishra will be in-charge of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Puri and Boudh districts. Similarly, former minister Maheswar Mohanty has been appointed as senior observer for Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. Former minister Pratap Jena has been entrusted with Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal.