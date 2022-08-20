Admission to UG courses postponed in wake of floods in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After higher secondary schools, admissions to degree colleges in the State have been postponed in wake of the floods. The common application form (CAF) is already available on the website of Students Academic Management System (SAMS) and students can apply till August 25. As per the schedule released by the department on Friday, the admission process will be completed in October instead of September as was planned.

The department was supposed to release the first merit list after scrutiny of the forms on August 31 but will do so on September 5. Instead of admission of students to the first merit list from September 2 to 5, it will be done from September 16 to 17.

Similarly, the second merit list will be published on September 23 and admission would be done on September 24 and 25. The admission process including spot admission to vacant seats will be completed by October 17.

Students will be notified about payment of admission fees at their respective degree colleges after completion of the e-admission process, the department said. Since many students scheduled to take admission in degree colleges are affected by the floods and more rains are expected, the process has been postponed.

