Bhubaneswar man jumps to death from AIIMS building

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 39-year-old patient allegedly died by suicide after he jumped off the fifth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. According to the police, he was a native of Birapratappur in Puri district and he was admitted to AIIMS for foot surgery.AIIMS officials said the patient was supposed to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

“He was admitted on July 11 and he underwent foot surgery. He was in the burns and plastic surgery ward and at around 11.45 pm he asked his wife whether he can move in the corridor on his wheelchair,” said AIIMS PRO, Rajkishore Dash. The man’s wife attempted to save him when he reportedly jumped off from a window. She managed to get hold of his shirt, but he slipped and fell to the ground.

Sources said the couple has two children and the deceased was also suffering from heart and neurological ailments. The police said they can confirm the details after verifying them.“We are investigating whether the man ended his life due to financial issues. More details will emerge after further probe,” said a police officer. The incident comes two days after a 50-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of District Headquarters Hospital in Dhenkanal on Thursday.“A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation of the matter is continuing,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.

BHUBANESWAR: A 39-year-old patient allegedly died by suicide after he jumped off the fifth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. According to the police, he was a native of Birapratappur in Puri district and he was admitted to AIIMS for foot surgery.AIIMS officials said the patient was supposed to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday. “He was admitted on July 11 and he underwent foot surgery. He was in the burns and plastic surgery ward and at around 11.45 pm he asked his wife whether he can move in the corridor on his wheelchair,” said AIIMS PRO, Rajkishore Dash. The man’s wife attempted to save him when he reportedly jumped off from a window. She managed to get hold of his shirt, but he slipped and fell to the ground. Sources said the couple has two children and the deceased was also suffering from heart and neurological ailments. The police said they can confirm the details after verifying them.“We are investigating whether the man ended his life due to financial issues. More details will emerge after further probe,” said a police officer. The incident comes two days after a 50-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of District Headquarters Hospital in Dhenkanal on Thursday.“A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation of the matter is continuing,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.