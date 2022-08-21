Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar man jumps to death from AIIMS building

Sources said the couple have two children and the deceased was also suffering from heart and neurological ailments.

Published: 21st August 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

death-shooting

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 39-year-old patient allegedly died by suicide after he jumped off the fifth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. According to the police, he was a native of Birapratappur in Puri district and he was admitted to AIIMS for foot surgery.AIIMS officials said the patient was supposed to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

“He was admitted on July 11 and he underwent foot surgery. He was in the burns and plastic surgery ward and at around 11.45 pm he asked his wife whether he can move in the corridor on his wheelchair,” said AIIMS PRO, Rajkishore Dash. The man’s wife attempted to save him when he reportedly jumped off from a window. She managed to get hold of his shirt, but he slipped and fell to the ground.

Sources said the couple has two children and the deceased was also suffering from heart and neurological ailments. The police said they can confirm the details after verifying them.“We are investigating whether the man ended his life due to financial issues. More details will emerge after further probe,” said a police officer. The incident comes two days after a 50-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of District Headquarters Hospital in Dhenkanal on Thursday.“A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation of the matter is continuing,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp