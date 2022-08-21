Odisha prepares wildlife management plan for new coal blocks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday directed the Wildlife wing of the Forest and Environment department to prepare a comprehensive wildlife management plan for newly allotted coal blocks. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra gave this direction during a review on the status of forest clearance and wildlife management in newly allotted coal block areas of Angul district.

It was decided to prepare the comprehensive plan through national-level institutes like the Wildlife Institute of India or the Indian Institute of Science as per national guidelines in a time-bound manner. The proposed plan will be implemented for new coal blocks namely Utkal-E, Radhikapur East, Radhikapur West, and Naini. The probable impact areas included Chhendipada, Kaniha, Jarpada ranges of Angul forest division, and Reamal range of Deogarh forest division.

The Chief Secretary asked officers concerned to work out a comprehensive plan for the protection and conservation of wildlife and mitigation of the adverse impact of coal mining on the movement of elephants.

Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary Steel and Mines Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Chief Conservators of Forests (HoFF) Debidatta Biswal, PCCF Wildlife, Chief Conservator of Wildlife and senior officers of concerned departments participated in the discussion. Collector and Divisional Forest Officer, Angul appraised the field situation through video conferencing.

