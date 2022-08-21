Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha prepares wildlife management plan for new coal blocks

It was decided to prepare the comprehensive plan through national level institutes like Wildlife Institute of India or Indian Institute of Science as per national guidelines in a time bound manner.

Published: 21st August 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday directed the Wildlife wing of the Forest and Environment department to prepare a comprehensive wildlife management plan for newly allotted coal blocks. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra gave this direction during a review on the status of forest clearance and wildlife management in newly allotted coal block areas of Angul district.

It was decided to prepare the comprehensive plan through national-level institutes like the Wildlife Institute of India or the Indian Institute of Science as per national guidelines in a time-bound manner. The proposed plan will be implemented for new coal blocks namely Utkal-E, Radhikapur East, Radhikapur West, and Naini. The probable impact areas included Chhendipada, Kaniha, Jarpada ranges of Angul forest division, and Reamal range of Deogarh forest division.

The Chief Secretary asked officers concerned to work out a comprehensive plan for the protection and conservation of wildlife and mitigation of the adverse impact of coal mining on the movement of elephants.

Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary Steel and Mines Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Chief Conservators of Forests (HoFF) Debidatta Biswal, PCCF Wildlife, Chief Conservator of Wildlife and senior officers of concerned departments participated in the discussion. Collector and Divisional Forest Officer, Angul appraised the field situation through video conferencing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wildlife Forest wildlife management plan
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp