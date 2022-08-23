Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha collectors to keep watch on essential goods

Taking advantage of the situation some unscrupulous traders have been resorting to hoarding and creating artificial scarcity in the market.

Published: 23rd August 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha floods

Odisha Floods (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday directed district collectors to keep a close watch on prices of essential commodities and ensure availability of the same to consumers at reasonable price.
The direction was issued by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, as prices of essential commodities have gone up in view of the flood situation prevailing in different parts of the State.

Taking advantage of the situation some unscrupulous traders have been resorting to hoarding and creating artificial scarcity in the market. There has been a short supply of essential items in view of the disruption in road communication.

Apprehending that prices of essential commodities may go up due to disruption in communication in view of the flood situation, Principal Secretary of FS&CW department VV Yadav in a letter to district collectors said the current situation may lead to a gap between the demand and supply of essential commodities.

“To check hoarding, spiralling food prices and price rise of essential commodities, you are requested to keep close watch on the availability and arrival of essential commodities and ensure the availability to the consumers at a reasonable price.,” the letter by Yadav said.

