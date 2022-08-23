Odisha government stresses completion of Deloitte, IMB devolpment centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has emphasised timely completion of the work required to have new development centres to be made operational by Deloitte and IBM. On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Monday visited the new BMC building at Satya Nagar and O Hub to review the progress and to ensure timely completion of the work. The opening of development centres by such large multinational corporations (MNCs) in Bhubaneswar will create huge job opportunities for the youth. Both MNCs are setting their foot for the first time in Odisha and both centres are targeted to be operationalised by the middle of October 2022.

Pandian also directed the early commissioning of the Bhubaneswar smart city command and control centre and expressed his satisfaction with the work in progress. He laid emphasis on the creation of very good common use facilities in both new buildings like meeting halls, canteen, parking and overall ecosystem.

The second tower of O Hub work has been prioritised by the State government. It is now planned to have incubation centres, and co-working spaces along with office spaces for the start-ups which will graduate into regular companies. While inspecting the Infocity area, Pandian suggested for multilevel parking to be planned inside Infocity to address the growing parking needs of the IT companies.

