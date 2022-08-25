Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government orders probe into detention of school students

State government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into alleged detention of 33 students in a library for five hours by the management of a private school in Ghatikia area here.

Published: 25th August 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged detention of 33 students in a library for five hours by the management of a private school in the Ghatikia area here. Issuing instruction to this effect, the School and Mass Education department asked the District Education Officer of Khurda to probe the matter and furnish a report at the earliest for ‘needful action’ at the department level.

On the other hand, the Khurda DEO who visited the private school - Apeejay School at Ghatikia - to investigate the matter on the day said show cause will be issued to the school, while a report will be submitted to the department following questioning of all the stakeholders.

Minister and Ekamra MLA and Ashok Panda who raised concern over the incident said he has taken up the matter with the School and Mass Education Minister, Khurda Collector, DEO, and Bharatpur police for necessary action. Notably, parents of the students of the private school had registered an FIR with Bharatpur police seeking action against the school authorities for allegedly confining their wards in a room for hours over a fee issue on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
detention Odisha late fee students detained Apeejay School
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp