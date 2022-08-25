Odisha government orders probe into detention of school students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged detention of 33 students in a library for five hours by the management of a private school in the Ghatikia area here. Issuing instruction to this effect, the School and Mass Education department asked the District Education Officer of Khurda to probe the matter and furnish a report at the earliest for ‘needful action’ at the department level.

On the other hand, the Khurda DEO who visited the private school - Apeejay School at Ghatikia - to investigate the matter on the day said show cause will be issued to the school, while a report will be submitted to the department following questioning of all the stakeholders.

Minister and Ekamra MLA and Ashok Panda who raised concern over the incident said he has taken up the matter with the School and Mass Education Minister, Khurda Collector, DEO, and Bharatpur police for necessary action. Notably, parents of the students of the private school had registered an FIR with Bharatpur police seeking action against the school authorities for allegedly confining their wards in a room for hours over a fee issue on Monday.

