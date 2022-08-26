Home Cities Bhubaneswar

High-Security Registration Plates affixing date extended in Odisha

Published: 26th August 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

High security registration plates being fixed on vehicles at RTO office| manikanta

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In view of the ongoing flood situation, the State government has extended the last date for affixing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, and carrying Odisha registration mark and number.

As per the revised timeline, vehicle owners can fix the HSRP on their vehicles with registration numbers ending with 1 and 2 till September 30. Similarly, the last date is September 30 for vehicles carrying the registration numbers ending with 3 and 4, October 31 for numbers ending with 5 and 6, November 30 for numbers ending with 7 and 8 and December 31 for numbers ending with 9 and 0. Joint Commissioner, Transport (Technical) Dipti Ranjan Patra said no fine will be collected from owners of vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, for plying without HSRP till September 30. 

