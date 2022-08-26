Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Caught between two dump yards, BMC struggles

Villagers are not allowing the corporation to shift garbage to the dump yard and seek immediate bio-mining of the waste at the site located in their area.

Published: 26th August 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage piled up at BMC dumping yard near Sainik School in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

Garbage piled up at BMC dumping yard near Sainik School in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Indiscriminate dumping aside, waste collection in the State Capital has been hit as transport of trash from the temporary transit station near Sainik School to Bhuasuni dump yard - the designated place for transferring of City’s solid waste - has remained paralysed for over a fortnight, thanks to protest of villagers in Daruthenga.

Villagers are not allowing the corporation to shift garbage to the dump yard and seek immediate bio-mining of the waste at the site located in their area. The civic body, however, wants a year’s time. “The garbage transfer cannot be stopped at one go. It will be stopped once all the ward-level micro composting centres (MCCs) are made functional. We need at least 10 to 12 months time for that,” said a senior official from BMC.

With BMC failing to clear waste from TTS, the entire station is now a massive pile of waste, creating an unhygienic and unhealthy atmosphere in Sainik School and VSS Nagar locality. Vehicles carrying garbage to the TTS are also facing problems in unloading trash at the station due to a lack of space. This has affected waste collection across the city.

Though BMC convened a meeting with villagers to resolve the issue last week, sources said it remained inconclusive. Civic officials said the issue will turn acute if the villagers do not cooperate. “Efforts are on to seek support from the local community of Daruthenga in this regard,” said BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Meanwhile, the protest also delayed the bio-mining project which the civic body planned to start at an investment of `103 crore to clear over a million-tonne waste lying dumped at the site for over a decade.
“The bio-mining plant has already been set up and ready for operation. We are hopeful that the villagers will allow it without blocking the civic body from transferring waste to the site,” Kulange said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha BMC dump yard bio-mining
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp