Odisha: NHRC seeks report over city students’ detention

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The NHRC has sought an action taken report on the alleged detention of students for five hours by a private school here over non-payment of fees. Based on the complaint from a National Human Rights defender, the Commission has sought a report from the Principal Secretary of School and Mass Education department, Khurda Collector and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner. Authorities have been asked to submit the report within four weeks. A complaint had been filed by the parents of students of Apeejay School alleging that 33 students were confined in the library room by the school management.

