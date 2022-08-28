Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Student missing after harassment by college officials in Odisha 

In another incident at the State Capital, students and security guards of a private law college under Bharatpur police limits engaged in a brawl on Friday night.

Published: 28th August 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Police

The police have registered a case and a counter case in this regard.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man lodged a complaint in Chandrasekharpur police station here that his 16-year-old son has gone missing after being allegedly harassed by his college officials on Friday night. The complainant, Ramakrishna Panda of Balasore, told the police that his son Hrudesh, a Plus II second-year science stream student of a private college was being allegedly harassed by officials over a pending fee of Rs 95,000.

Hrudesh had called his father on Friday night and informed him about the alleged harassment meted out to him by the college officials. “A case has been registered and CCTV footage is being examined to trace the minor boy. An investigation is on and further action will be taken accordingly,” police said.

In another incident at the State Capital, students and security guards of a private law college under Bharatpur police limits engaged in a brawl on Friday night. Police said the brawl started when a few students attempted to enter the college late in the night. The police have registered a case and a counter case in this regard.

