Biju Patnaik Sports Award for State athletes on National Sports Day

CM felicitated and also gave appointment orders to 53 meritorious sportspersons

Published: 30th August 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik with athletes at the Biju Patnaik Sports Award ceremony | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On the occasion of National Sports Day on Monday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Odisha athletes with Biju Patnaik Sports Award and also gave appointment orders to 53 meritorious sportspersons.  

Congratulating all the award winners, the CM said, “It is a proud moment for us to honour you all. I am sure the achievements of the sportspersons being felicitated today, will motivate more youth to take up sports as a career.”

Odisha is being recognised as an emerging sports destination in the country. The government will continue to support sports activities and make Odisha a major force in the sports field in the coming years, he added.

Weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera and shooter Shriyanka Sadangi were conferred with the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Outstanding Performance, while coach Bishnu Mishra and journalist Benudhara Das were conferred with the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Excellence in Coaching and Best Sports Journalist recognition, respectively. 

Debasis Mohanty the first International cricketer of the State received the Lifetime Achievement award and Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) bagged the Biju Patnaik Sports award for Best Contribution to the development of sports. 

The prominent award winners were hockey players Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka, who won medals at the recently concluded Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Amit received a cash award of `75 lakh for winning silver while Deep received `50 lakh for winning bronze.

Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda and Dinesh Kumar for their participation in CWG, and Padmini Rout for competing in FIDE Chess Olympiad, received a cash award of `7.5 lakh each. For their selfless act of courage and bravery, 14-year-old Pratap Tarei and 10-year-old Subhashree Rout were conferred with the Biju Patnaik Bravery Award. 

Banks to remain closed on Nuakhai

Bhubaneswar: All banks and other banking institutions will remain closed on September 1 (Thursday) in Odisha on the occasion of Nuakhai. A notification in this regard was issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department on Monday. The State government has already declared September 1 as a holiday for Nuakhai. The notification said the holiday was issued under the explanation to section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881.

