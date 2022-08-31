Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Guru Kelucharan awards to Niranjan Rout, Ramahari Das for contribution in Odissi dance, music

Published: 31st August 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award-2022 will be conferred upon Guru Niranjan Rout and Guru Ramahari Das for their contribution to the fields of Odissi dance and music respectively. 

The award, instituted by city-based Srjan (Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissia Nrityabasa), carries a cash prize of `1 lakh besides a citation, a memento and a shawl. It will be given during the 28th edition of the OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award Festival that will be hosted by Srjan from September 5 to 9 at Rabindra Mandap in the city.

Informing this to media persons here on Tuesday, Srjan founder Ratikanta Mohapatra said this year’s festival will be dedicated to the doyen of Kathak's late Pandit Birju Maharaj. Besides, the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Yuva Prativa Samman will be presented to Geetanjali Acharya for Odissi dance and Matruprasad Das for Odissi music. This year’s festival will be organised in physical mode after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dance and music festival will see performances by exponents like Ronu Majumdar (flute), Ustad Taufiq Qureshu (djembe), Odissi vocals by Sristi Swarupa Mishra, Shivagni ensemble, Geetaa Chandran (Bharatnatyam), Paramita Maitra (Kathak), among others. The concluding evening will see an Odissi dance ballet ‘Ravan’ by the host organisation.

ITI approved in Ganjam dist

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved the establishment of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Polasara in the Ganjam district. With this, the total number of government ITIs in Ganjam will go up to six. There are government ITIs in Purushottampur, Berhampur, Seragada, Chhatrapur and Hinjlikatu in the district.

