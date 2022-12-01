KIIT receives Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Wednesday was conferred the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022. The award was given away by President Droupadi Murmu to the founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta.

Expressing his gratitude to the President and Government of India for bestowing the honour, Dr Samanta said the award has been given in recognition of KIIT’s sustained focus towards development of sports since its inception.

“Along with education, we have strengthened sports and sports-related infrastructure. The encouragement and support of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards sports has also inspired KIIT to develop and take sports to the next level in Odisha,” said Dr Samanta. He dedicated the award to all the students and staff members of KIIT.

KIIT has been at the forefront of the promotion of sports for over 20 years. It has established a distinct identity for itself across the globe due to its state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and for grooming Olympians. The university has sponsored the education and training of hundreds of sportspersons over the years.KIIT has produced many elite athletes including Olympians such as Dutee Chand, CA Bhavani Devi, Shivpal Singh, Amit Rohidas.

