STAMP 3.0 launched, murals to adorn Bhubaneswar walls

Published: 01st December 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Sulochana Das launches STAMP 3.0 in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Street Art and Murals Project (STAMP) was launched in the capital to give city walls a new look with life-size murals ahead of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend around Rs 3 crore on the city beautification programme. Mayor Sulochana Das launched the project at BMC headquarters in presence of municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

“The murals and wall art work under the project ‘STAMP 3.0’ will start from December 1 and completed by December-end. This year the theme-based paintings will be done as per the feedback and suggestions received from citizens,” the mayor said while thanking the citizens for their participation in recommending the kind of wall art and mural they want in their locality. 

Kulange said the wall art and murals will cover around 40 km main stretch in the city. He added that taking citizen feedback and suggestions around 12 different themes have been picked by the curators.The themes include sports, culture, technology, nature, diversity of Odisha among others. The civic body has received suggestions from a total 217 citizens in this regard, officials said. 

Meanwhile, BMC officials said 28 artists of national and international repute have been engaged for the work. They have been roped in through Central Lalit Kala Akademi and Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi.
Two teams will also be engaged to monitor the project and ensure its completion in a time-bound manner. 
Officials said the Hockey World Cup will also see sculptures at public spaces of the city curated by both renowned and budding local and national artists.

