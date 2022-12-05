Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Man attacks youth with sword in broad daylight 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 31-year-old man was arrested by Infovalley Police on Sunday for allegedly attacking a youth with a sword in broad daylight near Madanpur College road, on the outskirts of the city. Police said, accused Gyana Ranjan Mansingh was in one-sided love with victim Ripan Baliarsingh’s sister and there had been a heated exchange between the two over the matter in the past.

On the day, when he found Ripan on Madanpur College road, the accused chased him on a bike and attacked him with a sword leaving him injured on his head, face and ear. The victim was rushed to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for treatment.Ripan’s uncle lodged a complaint with Infovalley police station. He alleged that the accused was carrying a sharp-edged weapons in his vehicle.

Gyana was allegedly part of the group that cut a cake using a sword to celebrate birthday on a Bhubaneswar street recently. The Commissionerate Police had arrested five youths in this connection earlier this week. Meanwhile,Infovalley Police said they have recovered the sword from Gyana’s possession and further investigation is on. He will be forwarded to court on Monday.

