Padampur bypoll: Barsha Singh Bariha takes oath

Barsha Singh Bariha, elected in the recent bypoll from Padampur took oath as a member of the Assembly on Monday.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:42 AM

Barsha Singh Bariha with the winning candidate’s certificate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Barsha Singh Bariha, elected in the recent bypoll from Padampur took oath as a member of the Assembly on Monday. Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha administered oath to Bariha in his official chamber at the assembly.

She was accompanied by two women ministers Tukuni Sahu and Pramila Mallick besides BJD MLA from Atabira and president of Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Snehangini Chhuria. Barsha, the elder daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha whose death in October necessitated the by-election in Padampur, won the seat by 42,679 votes against her nearest rival Pradip Purohit of BJP.

