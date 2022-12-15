‘Carnival of Love’ in Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Children from across the state took part in the ‘Carnival of Love’, a mass procession organised by Swabhimaan here on Wednesday. Defying barriers of disability, language, and social status, hundreds of children including those differently-abled marched in a procession. Celebrities, roller skaters and folk art performers also joined the colourful carnival.

The carnival started from behind the Convent school at Unit III and continued till Utkal mandap.

It marked the conclusion of Anjali International Children and Youth Festival-2022.

BHUBANESWAR: Children from across the state took part in the ‘Carnival of Love’, a mass procession organised by Swabhimaan here on Wednesday. Defying barriers of disability, language, and social status, hundreds of children including those differently-abled marched in a procession. Celebrities, roller skaters and folk art performers also joined the colourful carnival. The carnival started from behind the Convent school at Unit III and continued till Utkal mandap. It marked the conclusion of Anjali International Children and Youth Festival-2022.