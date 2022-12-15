Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Vaccination abysmally low among above 60 in India: ICMR study

Elderly people belonging to the most affluent groups had the maximum coverage of all the five vaccines.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Image used for representational purpose only.(PTI | Photo)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India might be boasting of high immunisation coverage among its children and young population, however, the vaccination coverage in the elderly population, especially people above 60 years, who are at higher health risk post Covid-19, is abysmally low.

The first ever study on adult vaccination in the country revealed the coverage of diphtheria and tetanus (DT) vaccine was the highest at 2.75 per cent (pc), followed by typhoid at 1.84 pc, hepatitis B at 1.82 pc, influenza at 1.59 pc and pneumococcal vaccine at 0.74 pc.

The study conducted by a group of scientists of Bhubaneswar-based Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), a unit of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found a variation in the coverage of various adult vaccines across wealth indexes.

Elderly people belonging to the most affluent groups had the maximum coverage of all the five vaccines. Since the country does not have a universal programme for adult vaccination, individuals have to pay to receive the vaccines.

Among the most affluent group, 3.32 pc senior citizens had a chance of getting vaccinated for influenza, 5.53 pc for pneumococcal, 5.24 pc for hepatitis B, 3.53 pc for typhoid and 3.6 pc for DT.   People covered under the study having high cholesterol, psychiatric conditions, and cancer had the highest coverage for all vaccines. The DT vaccine had the highest coverage followed by typhoid, hepatitis B, influenza, and pneumococcal vaccines.

Even as influenza vaccine is learnt to have reduced hospital admission during epidemics and pneumococcal vaccine has been effective in reducing bacteremic infections, RMRC scientist (public health) Dr Srikanta Kanungo said, the findings showed a very low coverage of both of the vaccines among diabetics, who have a higher chance of complications from influenza and pneumococcal infections leading to hospitalisation and death.

“We also found that the deprived group had a lower coverage of typhoid vaccine which may lead to an increased case burden. Chronic infections of hepatitis B also cause higher mortality and morbidity. The low coverage of vaccines might lead to a high disease burden among adults,” he warned.

As adult immunisation has become a major concern and the group is more susceptible to acquiring diseases during outbreaks or various other conditions associated with non-communicable diseases, the RMRC scientists have advised inclusion of elderly population with comorbidities in the universal immunisation programme.

RMRC director Dr Sanghamitra Pati said a phase-wise coverage based on the assessment of risk factors similar to Covid-19 vaccination is required for all adult vaccines and the provision of subsidised vaccines can also help in achieving higher immunisation coverage.

Vax disparity

  • Only 2.75 pc senior citizens had DT vaccine, 1.84 pc typhoid, 1.82 pc hepatitis B, 1.59 pc influenza and 0.74 pc pneumococcal
  • People with high cholesterol, psychiatric conditions and cancer had the highest coverage for all five vaccines  
  • Deprived group had a lower coverage of typhoid vaccine
  • Low coverage of vaccines may lead to a high disease burden among adults
