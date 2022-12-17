Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief secretary releases book on dragflickers 

“If this book could be translated in Odia, it will be of immense help to coaches of the state as well as players,” said Mohapatra

Published: 17th December 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Suresh Chandra Mohapatra (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra released a book ‘Seizing the opportunity’ which provides tips to budding dragflickers, in the presence of author Dr Saju Joseph here on Friday. 

“The book will definitely help our coaches groom world class dragflickers.  If this book could be translated in Odia, it will be of immense help to coaches of the state as well as players,” said Mohapatra. Joseph said the book provides tips to become a perfect dragflicker.”

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said “Sandeep Singh from India, Chris Ciriello of Australia, Mink Van Der Weerden of Netherlands, Gonzalo Peillat of Argentina and  Sohail Abbas of Pakistan are world-class dragflickers who had the potential to change the match in favour of their teams at any point of time.”

