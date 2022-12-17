Two years on, no agency yet to study cracks in Hirakud reservoir in Odisha 

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even two years after the dam safety division of Water Resources department flagged cracks in different structures of Hirakud reservoir and recommended further inspection and repairs, a detailed study of the world’s longest earthen dam is yet to be conducted, let alone the restoration part.

While depleting water holding capacity of the reservoir poses a challenge in flood management during extreme rainfall conditions, the delay in studying cracks, seepage or leakage and subsequent maintenance works has left the experts worried. A study was supposed to be taken up at least once every five years for mapping of the new cracks and checking the status of old ones. But no fresh survey on the safety of the dam has been undertaken since 1999.

Sources said the dam authorities continue to scout for an agency having expertise in studying cracks even as more than two years have passed since the dam safety division alerted them about the cracks that may compromise the safety of the 65-year-old structure. Though the authorities had approached Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) in October for study of damages caused to different components of the dam and underwater survey of cracks and cavities, the central agency has expressed its inability to conduct the inspection citing lack of expertise. The dam authorities have now urged the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), New Delhi, to conduct the much-awaited study. The response of the agency is awaited.

Chief engineer of Mahanadi river basin Anand Chandra Sahu said “There are several private firms, which are approaching us to carry out the study and repair works. Since we want the study and repair to be conducted by two reliable entities to maintain transparency, we are waiting for the response from the central agency,” he said.

In 2020, a team of dam safety review panel (DSRP) had visited Hirakud dam and noticed cracks in its operation gallery, foundation gallery, gate shaft and sluice barrels of both left and right spillways. The team had recommended a drone-based inspection of the downstream face for locating any cracks on downstream glacis of the spillway and underwater videography of the upstream face of the concrete spillway to check its condition as it could not be inspected visually. Sahu, however, said the situation is not alarming. The cracks were initially studied in 1995 by a Netherlands-based firm following which Hirakud rehabilitation division was opened and most of the cracks repaired by 2003, he added.

