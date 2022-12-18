Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BEOs will now assess learning outcomes of students

Published: 18th December 2022 04:50 AM

education , Students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Block education officers (BEOs) will now have to visit schools in their jurisdiction at least 12 days in a month to keep track of learning outcomes of students of different age groups. Instruction to this effect was issued by the School and Mass Education department authorities during the two-day state-level training of DEOs and BEOs that ended here on Saturday.

The DEOs and BEOs were asked to address the issue of school drop outs and also ensure the improvement in learning outcomes of students of different classes.The meeting discussed at length about measures that need to be put in place for action against fake teachers as well as those who are on long leave.

Sources said the DEOs and BEOs were asked to review the issue of long absentee teachers at both elementary and secondary level and present status of such teachers and action taken against them at the earliest.

Besides, timely completion of court cases, submission of pension papers, timely disbursement of scholarship, promotion of kitchen gardens and nutritional gardens in schools, staff position and vacancy and other issues were discussed at length during the training programme.

learning outcomes of student BEOs
