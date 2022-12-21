Aparajita Sarangi lists out suggestions for Bhubaneswar's development

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has written a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik listing out 20 measures that she received as suggestions from the public for the overall development and beautification of the state capital.The suggestions include, a comprehensive drainage master plan, metro train system covering Bhubaneswar-Jatni-Khurda-Cuttack-Choudwar circle and world heritage tag for Khandagiri.

Sarangi in her letter pointed out that renovation and revival of existing water bodies within the city and rural areas of Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency has been a demand of many residents.Similarly, removal of encroachments from walking tracks, adequate security measures for safety of women and senior citizens and taking care of stray animals also needs to be prioritised, said the Bhubaneswar MP.

“Some residents have also expressed their desire for ‘Smruti Stambha’ of King Kharavel and King Kapilendra Deva in Bhubaneswar. A museum depicting the life and works of King Kharavel should also be contemplated,” she stated.The suggestions also included Capital Region Ring Road construction work, students election in colleges and a world-class recreation centre in the city.

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has written a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik listing out 20 measures that she received as suggestions from the public for the overall development and beautification of the state capital.The suggestions include, a comprehensive drainage master plan, metro train system covering Bhubaneswar-Jatni-Khurda-Cuttack-Choudwar circle and world heritage tag for Khandagiri. Sarangi in her letter pointed out that renovation and revival of existing water bodies within the city and rural areas of Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency has been a demand of many residents.Similarly, removal of encroachments from walking tracks, adequate security measures for safety of women and senior citizens and taking care of stray animals also needs to be prioritised, said the Bhubaneswar MP. “Some residents have also expressed their desire for ‘Smruti Stambha’ of King Kharavel and King Kapilendra Deva in Bhubaneswar. A museum depicting the life and works of King Kharavel should also be contemplated,” she stated.The suggestions also included Capital Region Ring Road construction work, students election in colleges and a world-class recreation centre in the city.