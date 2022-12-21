Home Cities Bhubaneswar

International B2B trade show from December 22

The total number of products to be on display at the expo will be more than 1,000 said the organisers.

BHUBANESWAR: Over 150 exhibitors will take part in the Odisha Mining, Buildcon and Wood International Exhibition 2022, an exclusive international B2B trade show on global mining, construction and allied industry, to be held here from December 22 to 24.The international expo will feature products for mining, technology, construction and architecture.

Building material, wood and woodworking products will also be on display at the exhibition to be organised on 20,000 square metre space by the Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt Limited with support from the Ministry of MSME and All Odisha Contractors Association.The total number of products to be on display at the expo will be more than 1,000 said the organisers.

The list of participants at the expo will include MR Crushers, Propel, Volvo, Gainwell, Utkal Agro, Equipage Infracore, Electrotherm, Puzzolana, Dynapac, Sany, Kobelco and Divine Empire among others.

“After organising successful international trade shows in SAARC, African and Middle-East countries for the last 12 years, we are organising the expo in Odisha and have received phenomenal support from the state in this regard,” said director of Futurex Group Namit Gupta.

The 2022 edition of this international exhibition will focus on numerous innovations and trends influencing the mining and construction equipment and furniture production sectors, he said.Contractors Association president Prabhat Das, Futurex project manager Soumo Roy and other delegates also spoke.

