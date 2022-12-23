Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Shuttle Smashers 2022 organised by Astha school

The event witnessed participation of over 100 teams including  Nalco, GPIL, RBI, Tata Steel, Infosys, Bank of Baroda, Reliance Industries, Flipkart, Canara Bank and others.  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Shuttle Smashers 2022, an inter B-School open door badminton championship was organised by the Astha School of Management on its campus here recently.The event witnessed participation of over 100 teams including  Nalco, GPIL, RBI, Tata Steel, Infosys, Bank of Baroda, Reliance Industries, Flipkart, Canara Bank and others.  

Chairman Bijay Kumar Patra inaugurated the two-day badminton tournament in presence of executive director Bankim Mohanty, principal Prof Sharmila Subramanian and other delegates,while chief Vigilance officer of Nalco Somanath Hansdah attended the event as the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony

Koustuv Institute of Professional Studies (KIPS) emerged as the champion in men’s double category and received a cash prize of Rs  10,000, while NMIET became the winner in women’s double category and received cash prize of Rs 7,000.  The event was co-sponsored by Nalco, GPIL, Wright Syndicate.

