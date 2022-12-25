Home Cities Bhubaneswar

A millet melange from Prima’s cloud kitchen

A registered startup under Government of India and state government’s Odisha Startup programme, Prima Foods has been working on the farm-to-plate concept for the last two years.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Millet platter offered by Prima Farm Foods | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As millets make a huge comeback in the urban kitchens, a food startup in the capital city - Prima Farm Foods Pvt Ltd - has come out with an exclusive millets menu that promises to be both delicious and healthy.With 2023 being declared as the Year of Millets by both state and Centre, Prima Foods has specially curated the menu at its cloud kitchen to provide people a ragi alternative for their breakfast, lunch and dinner.

There are options galore. Be it ragi samosa or millet momos, both in veg and non-veg, or ragi dosa and ragi vegetable uttapam. The menu also includes millet paratha, chapati and cakes laced with dry fruits.
Gluten free, millets have a strong and earthy flavour. However, the dishes are prepared in a manner to give a lasting taste.

A registered startup under Government of India and state government’s Odisha Startup programme, Prima Foods has been working on the farm-to-plate concept for the last two years. It started with doorstep delivery of fruits and vegetables during the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently, opened a cloud kitchen. The dishes can be ordered through PrimaFarmFoods mobile app both on android and iphone, Zomato and WhatsApp on 9078710590.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp