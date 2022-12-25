A millet melange from Prima’s cloud kitchen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As millets make a huge comeback in the urban kitchens, a food startup in the capital city - Prima Farm Foods Pvt Ltd - has come out with an exclusive millets menu that promises to be both delicious and healthy.With 2023 being declared as the Year of Millets by both state and Centre, Prima Foods has specially curated the menu at its cloud kitchen to provide people a ragi alternative for their breakfast, lunch and dinner.

There are options galore. Be it ragi samosa or millet momos, both in veg and non-veg, or ragi dosa and ragi vegetable uttapam. The menu also includes millet paratha, chapati and cakes laced with dry fruits.

Gluten free, millets have a strong and earthy flavour. However, the dishes are prepared in a manner to give a lasting taste.

A registered startup under Government of India and state government’s Odisha Startup programme, Prima Foods has been working on the farm-to-plate concept for the last two years. It started with doorstep delivery of fruits and vegetables during the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently, opened a cloud kitchen. The dishes can be ordered through PrimaFarmFoods mobile app both on android and iphone, Zomato and WhatsApp on 9078710590.

