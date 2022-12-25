Indian Navy band enthralls audience in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of Indian Navy Week celebrations and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, INS Chilka conducted a band concert on KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar.During the event, Governor Ganeshi Lal complimented the Indian Navy’s band concert and recalled his love for music. As an appreciation for the Indian Navy and its band concert, the Governor recited the poem of Ramavtar Tyagi - ‘man samarpit, tan samarpit aur yah jeevan samarpit, chaahtaa hoon desh ki dharti tujhey kuchh aur bhi doon’.

Odisha naval officer-in-charge and Commanding Officer of INS Chilka Commodore NP Pradeep remembered Vice Admiral SH Sarma, who was the fleet commander of Eastern Naval Command during the 1971 war. Vice Admiral SH Sarma, PVSM (veteran) passed away in January this year in Bhubaneswar.

Commodore Pradeep said that Indian Navy’s band has evinced the country’s art of music in various international platforms. He urged the youths to join the Indian Navy and serve the nation and said that the force has a commendable work-life balance.

The naval musicians, also known as unofficial ambassadors of the country, performed on patriotic, classical and western music. They also enthralled the audience by singing ‘Call of the Blue Waters’, the Indian Navy anthem penned by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi.Senior officers of the armed forces and Odisha Police, retired military personnel, NCC cadets, students and other guests were present.

