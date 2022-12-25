Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Indian Navy band enthralls audience in Bhubaneswar

The naval musicians, also known as unofficial ambassadors of the country,  performed on patriotic, classical and western music.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Ganeshi Lal joins the Indian Navy band during their performance in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of Indian Navy Week celebrations and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, INS Chilka conducted a band concert on KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar.During the event, Governor Ganeshi Lal complimented the Indian Navy’s band concert and recalled his love for music. As an appreciation for the Indian Navy and its band concert, the Governor recited the poem of Ramavtar Tyagi - ‘man samarpit, tan samarpit aur yah jeevan samarpit, chaahtaa hoon desh ki dharti tujhey kuchh aur bhi doon’.

Odisha naval officer-in-charge and Commanding Officer of INS Chilka Commodore NP Pradeep remembered Vice Admiral SH Sarma, who was the fleet commander of Eastern Naval Command during the 1971 war. Vice Admiral SH Sarma, PVSM (veteran) passed away in January this year in Bhubaneswar.
Commodore Pradeep said that Indian Navy’s band has evinced the country’s art of music in various international platforms.  He urged the youths to join the Indian Navy and serve the nation and said that the force has a commendable work-life balance.

The naval musicians, also known as unofficial ambassadors of the country,  performed on patriotic, classical and western music. They also enthralled the audience by singing ‘Call of the Blue Waters’, the Indian Navy anthem penned by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi.Senior officers of the armed forces and Odisha Police, retired military personnel, NCC cadets, students and other guests were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp