Hockey World Cup trophy returns to a rousing welcome in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After touring 16 states, the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup trophy arrived here to a rousing welcome on Sunday. The trophy was handed over to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Sulochana Das by Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusarkanti Behera in presence of Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey. The trophy was put on display for fans at five different places in the capital city before proceeding to Nayagarh district on Sunday. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended all support for the success of the hockey men’s World Cup. The trophy tour begins today in our state, it will move throughout the state before being handed back on the finals of the tournament at Kalinga Stadium, said Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusarkanti Behera. “The trophy tour is part of the hockey World Cup ecosystem. This time our country is going to host back-to-back World Cup. With the support of the Odisha government it will set a new landmark,” Tirkey said. “We are delighted that our city is going to host hockey World Cup for the second time. All the members of BMC and citizens will come forward to make it a grand success,” the mayor said.