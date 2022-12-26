OUAT releases little millet variety with stronger quality, gets three patents 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the country is all set to observe 2023 as the international year of millets, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has developed a little millet variety with enhanced productivity and quality. The new variety - Kalinga Suan 18 was recently released by the central variety release committee.

On the eve of 39th convocation day of the university, OUAT vice-chancellor Prof Pravat Kumar Roul on Sunday said the university has so far developed 171 high yielding varieties and hybrids of different crops.

The scientists have also developed a bullock operated pearl millet thresher-cum-cleaner and a bullock drawn four-row seed drill for millets. The university has so far obtained three patents for raw stone apple slicer, miniaturised system for cost effective and small scale vegetable oil refining and ragi thresher-cum-pearler, he said.

“Scientists have re-synthesised the coloured broiler chicks - OUAT Kalinga Pallishree, the stock of which was liquidated due to bird flu. It will boost the rural economy through involvement of women SHGs,” he informed.

The university has facilitated for GI registration of five commodities, out of which, Mayurbhanj Kai Chutney, Dhenkanal Magji (sweet) and Nayagarh Kanteimundi brinjal are expected to get GI tags by the GI Registry.

It is implementing a project to promote natural farming in 1,000 hectare (ha) through 10 KVKs with funding support from the state government. More than 500 ha of rice-fallow areas will be covered through promotion of pulses under this project.

Ranked 19th at all-India level, OUAT’s academic ecosystem has attracted students from countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Somalia, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Egypt over the years. Its College of Basic Science and Humanities has been selected as one among 30 institutions in the country for being eligible to get financial support for strengthening undergraduate science education in 2021.

Secretary of Agricultural Research and Education and director general of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Dr Himanshu Pathak will deliver the convocation address. Altogether 821 graduates, 510 post-graduates and 64 PhDs will be conferred in various disciplines apart from 113 gold medals and six cash prizes to be awarded for excellence in academic pursuit.

