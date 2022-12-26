Patha Utsav back in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Patha Utsav made a comeback in Bhubaneswar on Sunday with focus on FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. Christmas was also celebrated at the street festival held between Station Square and Ram Mandir. While women visitors could be seen designing rangoli art of hockey players, children participated in skating, painting and other activities.

Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das urged citizens to come out in huge numbers and be a part of Patha Utsav. “Elderly people, women, youths, students and children should be part of Patha Utsav and enjoy the festival,” she said.

The mayor also urged youths to showcase their skills on special stage - ‘Bhubaneswar Got Talent’ set up for the festival. Various activities like aerobics, yoga, awareness relating to sanitation, story telling and others were organised for visitors between 6.30 am 9.30 am.

This apart, song and dance performances by renowned artists and groups were held on the first day of Patha Utsav. Ministers Tusharkanti Behera and Ashok Chandra Panda, MLAs Ananta Narayan Jena and Susanta Kumar Rout and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and others were present. The next Patha Utsav festival will be held in central and north zones of the city on January 8 and 15 respectively.

