Odisha CM inaugurates ‘Mo Seva Kendra’ in state capital

As many as 22 different services including issuance of birth and death certificates, ration cards, fire safety certificates, OSRTC bus ticket bookings, etc will be available at the centre.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated ‘Mo Seva Kendra’, an urban integrated service platform, at the newly-constructed Integrated Public Service Centre (IPSC) at Bapuji Nagar. The Seva Kendra, a first-of-its-kind in an urban area of the State, will provide various online services to citizens through a single platform. 

Officials said a tripartite agreement among Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, IT department and SAHAJ has been inked to make the service platform functional at the IPSC building. The Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) will provide support in running e-services at the centre, BSCL officials said.

As many as 22 different services including issuance of birth and death certificates, ration cards, fire safety certificates, OSRTC bus ticket bookings, holding tax payment, labour card application submission, and assistance related to the Madhu Babu pension scheme will be available at the centre.  This apart, Aadhaar-related services will also be provided at the Seva Kendra.

Meanwhile, sources said BSCL and BMC have not yet established several major facilities that were supposed to come up at the multi-storey building. Major components of the structure such as bill payment centre, dispensary, crèche, community group space, ward house, multipurpose hall, library and reading room and skilling centre are yet to come up.  A BSCL official said efforts are on to ensure all services at the centre are made operational at the earliest.

