STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

One of the kidnappers known to victim: Police 

The culprits reportedly called the victim by his name due to which he went to them without suspecting their ulterior motives.

Published: 04th February 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnapping, Abduction

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday said one of the kidnappers of 21-year-old Ishan Aggarwal was known to him. Police had arrested Dhaneswar Patra of Nayagarh, Rama Krishna of Berhampur, Santosh Kumar Rout of Sambalpur and Md Mustaq Ali of Khandagiri from Rajsunakhala in Nayagarh district on Wednesday from where the victim was rescued. 

“Dhaneswar and Ishan had appeared their Class X board examinations together and knew each other since then. Dhaneswar had kept his face covered and Ishan realised he was one of the kidnappers only after the accused were nabbed,” said ACP Sanjeev Satpathy. The culprits reportedly called the victim by his name due to which he went to them without suspecting their ulterior motives. They then dragged Ishan inside a car and fled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kidnap The Commissionerate Police Ishan Aggarwal Arrest
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp