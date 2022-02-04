One of the kidnappers known to victim: Police 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday said one of the kidnappers of 21-year-old Ishan Aggarwal was known to him. Police had arrested Dhaneswar Patra of Nayagarh, Rama Krishna of Berhampur, Santosh Kumar Rout of Sambalpur and Md Mustaq Ali of Khandagiri from Rajsunakhala in Nayagarh district on Wednesday from where the victim was rescued.

“Dhaneswar and Ishan had appeared their Class X board examinations together and knew each other since then. Dhaneswar had kept his face covered and Ishan realised he was one of the kidnappers only after the accused were nabbed,” said ACP Sanjeev Satpathy. The culprits reportedly called the victim by his name due to which he went to them without suspecting their ulterior motives. They then dragged Ishan inside a car and fled.