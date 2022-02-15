STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 wanted cyber criminals arrested in Bhubaneswar

The accused had contacted several persons in Odisha on the pretext of updating their KYC and withdrawn money unscrupulously from their bank accounts.

Published: 15th February 2022 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested two cyber criminals from Jharkhand on charges of duping people on pretext of providing them banking services over phone. The accused Kamal Jaiswal (21) and Ananda Kumar Bhagat (28), both from Giridih district in Jharkhand, have 55 cases registered against them in different states. 

Police arrested the duo for their involvement in duping a man of Rs 30,000 after asking him to click on a link to update KYC of his bank account.  The victim lost money immediately after clicking on the link. He had received a call from the 7782006369 number, police said.

The accused had contacted several persons in Odisha on the pretext of updating their KYC and withdrawn money unscrupulously from their bank accounts. Police urged citizens to remain alert against such fraud calls.

