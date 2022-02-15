STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fake doc who made a career out of marriages nabbed by Bhubaneswar cops after 14th knot

Accused Ramesh Swain mostly targeted educated, well-to-do and highly placed women 

Published: 15th February 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chandra Swain

Ramesh Chandra Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For over four decades, Ramesh Chandra Swain posed as a doctor and a senior Central government official, conned 14 women into marriage and swindled their riches while also defrauding banks and financial institutions to the tune of crores. The 66-year-old Ramesh alias Dr Bidhu Prakash Swain alias Dr Ramani Ranjan Swain, who belongs to Singhalo in Kendrapara district, was finally arrested by Bhubaneswar police on Monday.

Police said, he mostly targeted educated, well-to-do and highly placed women across different states. The women he married included an assistant commandant of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, a deputy general manager in National Insurance Company Limited, a lawyer in Delhi High Court and five teachers. He impersonated as deputy director general of a department under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry and had contacted the victims on matrimonial sites.

The tip-off about his fraud came when one of the victims, a Delhi-based school teacher, lodged a case against him on July 5 last year at the Mahila police station here. Swain and the teacher had tied the knot in Delhi’s Janakpuri in 2018 and she stayed with him for a few months in Bhubaneswar. It is during her stay in the Capital city when she realised that he was a fraud. A domestic help who was aware of his practice informed the complainant about his previous marriages. 

Swain was frequently changing his place of stay across the country for which the Commissionerate Police faced difficulty in tracing him. He was eventually nabbed while driving a rented car near Aiginia. He is allegedly running two clinics in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Swain had first married a woman of Kendrapara district in 1982 and his last marriage was in 2020. The accused has three children from his first wife and he is claiming that they all are doctors, said Special Squad ACP Sanjeev Satpathy. 

His second wife is a chief medical officer in a multi-state cooperative society and they have two children. He tied the knot with the ITBP assistant commandant three years back at a Gurdwara in Punjab and took away Rs 10 lakh from her. He also fraudulently collected Rs 11 lakh from the Gurdwara officials on the promise of giving them permission from the Ministry to start a medical college, said Satpathy. 

The police have so far managed to trace nine victims hailing from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, among others. Many women realised that he was a fraudster and deserted him. Swain also remained incommunicado after cheating the victims. He was using red beacons on his vehicles to gain the confidence of the victims that he was a Central government employee.

The accused told the investigators that he completed his Plus II in science from Kendrapara College and pursued courses in medical laboratory technology from a college in Kochi, and alternative medicine in Kolkata. Police said his educational claims are subject to verification but confirmed that he is not an MBBS degree holder.

Swain not only made money by conning well-educated women but also cheated banks, students and job aspirants. Ernakulam police had arrested Swain in 2006 for cheating banks to the tune of Rs 2 crore by impersonating as a Central government employee and submitting fake documents to avail loans.

He was also arrested by Hyderabad Police in 2010 for allegedly duping youths on the promise of providing them MBBS seats and jobs. He claimed that he had completed his MBBS from Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla.​

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake Doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain Bhubaneswar cops
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp