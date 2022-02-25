Panchayat polls conclude in Odisha, all eyes on results now

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Voting for the three-tier panchayat elections concluded across the State on Thursday with the fifth phase recording more than 70 per cent turnout in the 25 districts. As seen in the earlier rounds though, the final phase was also marked by violence and rigging in many parts of the State.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Aditya Prasad Padhi told mediapersons that polling was disrupted in several places because of violence and other reasons. After getting detailed reports from the districts, the Commission will take a decision on repolling. Polling was, however, by and large peaceful, he said.

Two rival groups clashed at Kalapathar and adjacent Lamberi village of Banki block in which seven persons were injured. Two persons have been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. Polling was held up at nine booths in Pokharigaon panchayat of Niali block under Cuttack district. Supporters of a sarpanch candidate beat up voters in the panchayat leading to road blockade by the locals. Besides, rigging was reported in seven booths in the panchayat.

Ballot paper snatching was reported from a booth at Katasahi panchayat under Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district. Sources said that disruption in polling was created by an agent who beat up some voters. The agent is, however, absconding after the incident. Elections in the last phase were held for 131 zilla parishad member posts in 975 panchayats under 48 blocks of 25 districts.

The fate of around 1.83 lakh candidates for the zilla parishad, sarpanch, panchayat samiti and ward member posts has been sealed in the ballot boxes. Counting of the votes will be held on February 26, 27 and 28. As many as 36,523 ward members, 326 panchayat samiti members, 126 sarpanch and one zilla parishad member have already been elected without any contest.

Counting will take place in all the 314 block headquarters under tight security arrangements and CCTV surveillance. Padhi held discussions with DGP Sunil Bansal on the security arrangements for strong rooms and the counting centres.

“Adequate police force have been deployed. This apart, CCTV cameras have been put up at the counting centres. Entry to the centres will be regulated,” said Bansal adding, all other measures will be also taken to rule out any untoward situation in and around the counting centres.

VOTE COUNTING

Counting for 315, 307 and 229 ZP zones on Feb 26, 27 and 28, respectively

Counting to be held zone-wise in numerical order

CCTV cameras put up at the counting centres

Votes of ward members will be counted first, followed by that of sarpanch, samiti members and ZP candidates.

Entry to the counting centre will be regulated