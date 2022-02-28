Fake doctor Swain’s exploits draw filmmakers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least two production houses including one from Mumbai have approached Bhubaneswar Police to make a web series on fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain.

“The management of the two production houses had contacted us over the telephone to collect information about Swain. We gave them the information that we have already shared with the media,” said a senior police officer, refusing to divulge further details.

The police have requested the production houses that if they go ahead with the web series on Swain then it should have an awareness message for the society and not glorify the accused.

Odisha Police have so far registered 13 cheating cases against Swain who impersonated as a Central government employee.