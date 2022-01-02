Muted New Year amid COVID-19 restrictions in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: New Year celebrations in the State Capital remained muted for the second consecutive year due to the restrictions imposed by the State government and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to check spread of Covid-19.

With ban on zero night celebrations in hotels, pubs and bars, the get-togethers mostly were confined to homes. Residential societies and apartment complexes which generally organise parties and cultural functions on such occasions also refrained from any celebration this year.

“There was no New Year celebration in our society this year due to Omicron fear. Though we organise functions every year, the celebrations in our society were restricted to homes,” said Bhaskar Mishra, a resident of Tata Ariana.

The society’s residents had planned a get-together on January 5 but it too was cancelled.

“As most of the residents in our society are senior citizens, we are taking utmost precaution,” he said.

Srikanta Patnaik, a resident of Vipul Gardens in Ghatikia said his society organised a limited celebration in view of the restrictions imposed to check spread of Covid-19.

Religious institutions and popular tourist places within BMC jurisdiction including Khandagiri, Udayagiri and Rajarani temple remained closed for citizens to prevent large gatherings. Some of the city’s markets, however, witnessed crowds on Saturday evening.