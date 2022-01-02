Two more murders rock Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two more murders in the last couple of days have once again brought to fore the deteriorating law and order situation in the State capital.

In the first incident, a 50-year-old man Dipu Routray of Nua Sahi in Sundarpada was attacked by anti-socials with a sword, rods and iron pipes on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday while he was returning home.

Police said a few miscreants on motorcycles entered into an argument with locals over a road rage incident. Routray tried to pacify both the groups but the ones of bikes assumed him to be a rival. Routray was attacked and killed near Haja tank in Sundarpada.

Airfield police have registered a case of murder in this connection.

“Routray was attacked even as he was not involved in the argument with the accused earlier in the evening. Efforts are on to nab the anti-socials involved in the crime,” said an officer of Airfield police station.

In the second incident, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a 28-year-old man was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law while he was sleeping in their house at Patra Sahi in Dhirikuti basti within Mancheswar police limits.

