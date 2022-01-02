STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two more murders rock Bhubaneswar

Two more murders in the last couple of days have once again brought to fore the deteriorating law and order situation in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two more murders in the last couple of days have once again brought to fore the deteriorating law and order situation in the State capital.

In the first incident, a 50-year-old man Dipu Routray of Nua Sahi in Sundarpada was attacked by anti-socials with a sword, rods and iron pipes on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday while he was returning home.

Police said a few miscreants on motorcycles entered into an argument with locals over a road rage incident. Routray tried to pacify both the groups but the ones of bikes assumed him to be a rival. Routray was attacked and killed near Haja tank in Sundarpada. 

Airfield police have registered a case of murder in this connection.

“Routray was attacked even as he was not involved in the argument with the accused earlier in the evening. Efforts are on to nab the anti-socials involved in the crime,” said an officer of Airfield police station.

In the second incident, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a 28-year-old man was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law while he was sleeping in their house at Patra Sahi in Dhirikuti basti within Mancheswar police limits.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Crime Bhubaneswar Murder
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp