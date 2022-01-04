Vice Admiral Sarma passes away 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vice Admiral SH Sarma, PVSM (Veteran) passed away on Monday evening at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 100 and suffering from age-related ailments. Sarma was the fleet commander of Eastern Naval Command during the 1971 war.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep sorrow at his passing away. Describing him as one of Odisha’s illustrious sons, Naveen said that the veteran soldier led from the front during many battles that India fought. “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and friends,” he added.

The mortal remains of Sarma will be taken to his home at Nilakantha Nagar here on Tuesday. The body will be kept at his house for people to pay their last respects before the funeral rites at Swargadwar. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled Sarma’s demise.