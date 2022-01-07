Bhubaneswar: Mandatory RT-PCR for all passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid sudden spike in Omicron cases in the country, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that all air travellers de-boarding at Biju Patnaik International Airport will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test at the facility set up by the civic body on BPIA premises.

The BMC order stated, “The air travellers who are fully vaccinated or have negative RT-PCR report will also have to get themselves tested at the facility in BPIA.”

The travellers whose destination is Bhubaneswar will have to isolate themselves in homes until their RT-PCR test results are communicated to them.

BMC has said the usual protocol will be followed if positive Covid-19 cases are detected among the travellers. BPIA Director will ensure the guidelines, which will come into effect from Friday and continue until further orders, are strictly adhered by the passengers.

Meanwhile, BMC on Thursday declared nine more places as containment zones in the Capital following detection of new cases.

Online tickets for Nandankanan

Owing to the Covid-19 situation and rise in cases pertaining to the Omicron variant, the Nandankanan authorities have made online tickets mandatory to enter the zoo and adjoining Botanical Park. Ticket counters at both the zoo and park will remain closed from Friday onwards.