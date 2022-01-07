STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mandatory RT-PCR for all passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport

The travellers whose destination is Bhubaneswar will have to isolate themselves in homes until their RT-PCR test results are communicated to them.

Published: 07th January 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers arrving at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Passengers arrving at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid sudden spike in Omicron cases in the country, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that all air travellers de-boarding at Biju Patnaik International Airport will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test at the facility set up by the civic body on BPIA premises.

The BMC order stated, “The air travellers who are fully vaccinated or have negative RT-PCR report will also have to get themselves tested at the facility in BPIA.”

The travellers whose destination is Bhubaneswar will have to isolate themselves in homes until their RT-PCR test results are communicated to them.

BMC has said the usual protocol will be followed if positive Covid-19 cases are detected among the travellers. BPIA Director will ensure the guidelines, which will come into effect from Friday and continue until further orders, are strictly adhered by the passengers. 

Meanwhile, BMC on Thursday declared nine more places as containment zones in the Capital following detection of new cases.

Online tickets  for Nandankanan

Owing to the Covid-19 situation and rise in cases pertaining to the Omicron variant, the Nandankanan authorities have made online tickets mandatory to enter the zoo and adjoining Botanical Park. Ticket counters at both the zoo and park will remain closed from Friday onwards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Patnaik International Airport BMC BPIA Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp