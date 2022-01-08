STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid: Bhubaneshwar civic body revises RT-PCR test norms for airport

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

Representational image (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Partially modifying its earlier order, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday stated that the RT-PCR test at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) will not be mandatory for all but would be carried out randomly on those failing to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours of boarding the flight. 

“On arrival, random RT-PCR testing will be undertaken on those who are not in possession of the RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours of boarding the flight,” stated the BMC order. Meanwhile, the BMC declared 11 more residential units under its jurisdiction as micro-containment zones. 

At Cuttack, 191 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Of them, highest 157 cases were from areas under Cuttack Municipal Corporation limits. The Police Signals Headquarters Training School at Tulasipur was closed for seven days after 15 trainees tested positive for Covid-19. 

The civic body’s enforcement squad led by Deputy Commissioner Abinash Rout also sealed Shimmering Play School in CDA-Sector-9 for violation of Covid protocols. “Despite ban on opening of schools, we found the play school running wherein kids were practicing dance for participating in a competition”, he said.

