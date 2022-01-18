New eye care facilities come up at LVPEI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three new facilities were inaugurated at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Bhubaneswar on the occasion of its foundation day.

While NTPC has partnered for a new state-of-the-art operating complex, a digital library and special needs vision clinic has been opened in collaboration with Columbus Global Services India Pvt Ltd.

The operating complex is equipped with eight modular operation rooms catering to all ophthalmology specialisations. Since its inception, the LVPEI here has performed over 1.73 lakh surgeries with around 38 pc at no cost to the patients.

The newly inaugurated surgical facility will help scale up the surgical services offered at the campus and treat more patients from vision-threatening eye diseases.

The vision clinic for children with special needs will provide comprehensive eye care by assessing their visual needs, providing low vision devices and therapies to maximise their functional ability.

A multidisciplinary team comprising an optometrist, rehabilitation specialist, vision and speech therapists, physiotherapist and special educator will be part of the clinical assessment and management. It will help meet the literacy needs of students with vision impairment. Bhubaneswar campus head Dr Srikant Kumar Sahu said it is the first institute in the world to include vision rehabilitation as an integral part of its services.