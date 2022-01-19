Man kills mother over food, sets body on fire in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Basti

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and set her body on fire at his house in Kalinga Basti under Badagada police limits on Tuesday evening after she refused to give him money for food.

While the deceased is Rashmita Jena, her accused son Prashant has been taken into police custody. When locals spotted the fire, they rushed to Rashmita’s house. Prashant was present inside the house and locals informed the police about the crime.

Police nabbed Prashant and during interrogation, he informed them that he had not eaten anything from the last two days and his mother refused to give him money for buying food. The accused was working as a driver but had been unemployed for over two years.

Police said that he hit his mother's head with a blunt object and then set her ablaze.Investigation is on to find out if Prashant is addicted to drugs to ascertain his mental condition.