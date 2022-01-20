Man 'shoots dead' stray dog in Bhubaneswar, injures another

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another shocking incident of animal cruelty, a man killed a stray dog and injured another allegedly by using a firearm at Jagamara area here on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Tala Sahi late in the afternoon. Locals spotted the injured animal and informed an animal welfare organisation, Sewa Hi Sankalp Anusthan. Founder of the organisation Rajesh Prusty and his colleagues rushed to the spot and began treatment of the injured dog when the locals again informed the team about another canine lying on the premises of a house nearby.

However, on reaching the house they found the second dog dead. The death prima facie was due to pellet injuries in the chest part. The injured dog too had sustained similar injuries in the spinal cord. "We rushed the injured dog to our shelter in Forest Park. Its condition is critical and the animal is paralysed. The dog which was killed and the injured one are seven to eight years old," Prusty said.

When the members of Sewa Hi Sankalp confronted the accused, he claimed that he used a catapult to hit the two dogs as they had killed his 10 to 15 chickens. "He denied using any arms but we suspect he shot the two dogs using an air gun. We have lodged a complaint in this connection at Khandagiri police station and two witnesses are ready to give their statements too," said Prusty.

But what comes as a concern is that the accused in such cases of animal cruelty get away easily. Members of the organisation alleged that the accused dared them to take whatever measures they wanted to take against him including approaching the police.

Meanwhile, the accused has absconded after the organisation members lodged a complaint at the Khandagiri police station. Police informed that efforts are on to nab him.

This is not the first time when a stray dog has been killed in the Capital City. In April last year, a pregnant dog was brutally killed by a woman and her neighbour. Similarly, a man had killed five puppies in the city in June, 2021.