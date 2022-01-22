COVID-19 effect: Bhubaneswar's Capital Hospital faces shortage of blood as donors stay away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The exponential surge in COVID-19 cases has again triggered shortage of blood in Capital Hospital blood bank.

The blood bank which used to have units in surplus and supplied them to peripheral government and private health establishments during emergency, is now struggling to collect even 30 units a day due to the restrictions imposed in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Hospital authorities said that while they are unable to organise outdoor blood donation camps owing to the restrictions on large gatherings, the indoor camps have also been affected as donors are reluctant to visit the hospital due to fear of COVID-19.

All outdoor camps scheduled till January 23 have been suspended in view of the rising cases of infection, said a senior official of the hospital blood bank. Volunteers said at least 20 thalassemia patients visit the hospital on a daily basis.

Blood is also required for other critical patients including those suffering from haemophilia. Shortage of blood units is leading to delay in blood transfusion for four to five critical patients everyday. Besides, the blood bank does not have enough stock of negative blood units for emergency cases.

Blood Bank officer Debasish Mishra said though they are somehow managing the crisis now, things may turn worse if donors continue to keep away. Mishra appealed to the donors to come forward and donate blood to help the critical patients.

Mishra said that donating blood in the indoor camp of the blood bank is completely safe as they are taking all precautionary measures to prevent transmission of COVID-19. "Only a limited number of persons are involved in the process of collecting blood from the donors and it is done in a safe environment," he said.

