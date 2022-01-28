ECoR opens outreach camps to look into NTPC CBT-1 result concerns

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday appealed to railway job aspirants to not indulge in unlawful activities during examinations conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

The zonal railway has set up outreach camps to look into the concerns and doubts raised by some candidates with regard to results of the first stage examination of Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) conducted by the RRBs. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks at several places across the country over the first stage results.

As directed by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, the ECoR has constituted a high-powered committee, which will look into the issues raised by candidates on the Computer Based Test (CBT) results published on January 14 and 15 and give recommendations.

Outreach camps at each division and one at Bhubaneswar have been opened where aspirants can register their grievances, which will be placed at the highest level for redressal. The candidates can also lodge their complaints and suggestions at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in.

A railway spokesman said candidates have been given three weeks time till February 16 to submit their concerns. The committee consisting of senior railway officials will carefully listen to the complaints and suggestions of the aspirants at the camps. It will submit the recommendations by March 4 after examining the grievances, he said.

Responding to allegations on irregularities during the CBT, the Railway Minister clarified that the RRB examinations are being conducted in a transparent manner while maintaining highest standards of integrity.

He advised candidates not to be misguided or come under the influence of any unruly elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own agenda. Candidates involved in vandalism and unlawful activities have been warned and told they will be barred from getting recruited in the railways.

Meanwhile, the RRB has postponed the NTPC second stage CBT that was scheduled to be conducted in a single phase from February 15 to 19 across the country at various centres amid violent protests by candidates. The level 1 examination scheduled to begin on February 23 has also been deferred. The fresh dates will be announced later.