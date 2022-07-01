CLP to meet on July 2 before budget session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will meet on July 2 morning before the budget session of the assembly beginning on the same day.

Sources said that resignations of Congress whip in the assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati and secretary of CLP Mohammed Moquim will be dicussed at the meeting. Both the leaders will be persuaded to continue in their posts for the time being as the leadership is not keen to make a change before the Presidential election scheduled on July 18.

The meeting is to be attended by president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Commission (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak, who will discuss the party’s strategy for the Presidential election and the budget session.