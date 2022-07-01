STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Final touches to budget, Rs 25,000 crore for agriculture, health

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik returning from his foreign trip on Thursday night will put the final stamp of approval before it is placed in the House.

Odisha’s Saferisk Insurance Brokers private limited received the National MSME award 2022 from PM Modi .(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Final touches are being given to the full-fledged budget for 2022-23 to be presented by the State government on July 2, the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly, with higher allocation for infrastructure, health and agriculture sectors.

The council of ministers has already approved the full-fledged budget which is likely to be Rs 10,000 crore more than what was projected by the government while seeking vote-on-account on March 30, for the first four months of the financial year. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik returning from his foreign trip on Thursday night will put the final stamp of approval before it is placed in the House.

Official sources said that the temple re-development programme will have a budget of more than Rs 1,000 crore. The State government had made a nominal allocation of Rs 150 crore for the temple re-development plan in the 2021-22 budget. As more temples will be taken up for re-development, the allocation for the plan is likely to go up in the full-fledged budget.

Allocation for agriculture and allied sectors is likely to touch Rs 25,000 crore. As presentation of a separate agriculture budget had stopped during the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government has decided to re-start it from the full-fledged budget. The government had projected an allocation of Rs 20,344 crore for agriculture and allied sectors while presenting the vote-on-account.

While programme expenditure is likely to increase to Rs 1,10,000 crore, the administrative expenditure will be around Rs 90,000 crore. The focus areas will be employment generation, upgradation of healthcare facilities, capital spending and increase of tax and non-tax revenue.

Saferisk receives MSME award
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Saferisk Insurance Brokers private limited received the National MSME award 2022 and was awarded first prize in the category - ‘Service Small Enterprise’ (overall). Saferisk’s Director Sumeet Mohanty received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. The company’s founders - Ashok Kumar Mishra (chairman), Sandip Ghatak (managing director and principal officer) and Shwetabh (director) were present during the award ceremony.

Mishra, Ghatak, Shwetabh and Mohanty had established Saferisk in 2014 and the company was licensed by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India in 2015. Saferisk was the first registered insurance broking firm from Odisha. The company has its corporate office in Bhubaneswar and it has extended its operations to other parts of the state and in the country.

