Odisha Transport Department suspends 73 DLs for drunk driving

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a Statewide drive against drunk driving conducted by Transport Department on Wednesday night, about 150 people were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol.

As per the directives of the Supreme Court Committee on road safety, the department suspended 73 driving licenses and filed 128 prosecution reports in various courts requesting imprisonment of the offenders.

During the special drive, 29 drivers and 65 vehicles were detained. According to the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, in case of drunk driving the first-time offenders will face imprisonment up to six months and/or fine up to Rs 10, 000.

The second offence, if committed within two years, can lead up to two years imprisonment and/or fine of Rs 15,000. As per the government data, about 10 per cent accidents in the State are occurring due to drunk driving.