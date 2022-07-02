CM Naveen Patnaik reviews Srimandir Parikrama project works

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday went round the Srimandir Parikrama project and reviewed the progress of construction works. The CM thanked the people for their cooperation and support for implementation of the project for benefit of lakhs of devotees who visit the Jagannath Temple.

Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Vir Vikram Yadav briefed the CM about progress of project implementation. Conceived in 2016, the Puri Heritage Corridor project was unveiled in December 2019 by Naveen to transform Puri into an international place of heritage.

Undertaken at an estimated cost of `331.28 crore, the project project includes SJTA building redevelopment, a 600-capacity Srimandir reception centre, Jagannath cultural centre including Raghunandan library, Badadanda heritage streetscape, Srimandir amenities improvement, Sri Setu, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre, multilevel car parking among other amenities.